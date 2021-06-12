Gwinnett County crash closes all southbound lanes on I-85, officials report

article

The Georgia Department of Transportation said a major wreck closed all southbound lanes on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County.

The wreck is in Suwanee near Exit 111.

GDOT said the accident blocked all lanes including the HOV lane.

Traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramp at Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

At 2:30 p.m., officials projected the roadway to be clear by 4 p.m.

There is no word yet on injuries in the crash or the cause.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.