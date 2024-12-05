Gwinnett County animal shelter temporarily closed after 3 dogs die from Strep Zoo

article

Gwinnett County has temporarily shut down one of its animal shelters after the deaths of three dogs from Streptococcus zooepidemicus.

Officials say the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center on Winder Highway in Lawrenceville will be closed until Dec. 17 to prevent the spread of the bacteria.

The center stopped adoptions earlier this week after the sudden death of three dogs since Friday, Nov. 29. After working with the Georgia Department of Agriculture, the country confirmed the dogs were infected with Strep Zoo.

The disease can lead to severe respiratory distress, nasal discharge, vomiting and rapid decline in health within one to two days. If not treated quickly, it can be fatal, but antibiotics have been shown to be extremely effective.

Though the disease can pass between animals and humans, cases in humans are very rare.

Officials are asking residents to monitor pets carefully and seek veterinary treatment immediately if symptoms are spotted.

While the shelter will be closed, it will still allow for the intake of sick, injured or aggressive animals for the safety of Gwinnett County.