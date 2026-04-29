Guns, illegal drugs found after foot chase in NW Atlanta

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The Brief Officers found drugs and a handgun during a patrol stop involving multiple suspects. A second vehicle arrived, leading to interference and a suspect fleeing on foot. Police recovered stolen firearms with illegal devices and made several arrests.



Multiple people were arrested after a police investigation involving drugs, firearms and a foot chase in northwest Atlanta, according to Atlanta Police Department.

What we know:

Officers conducting a directed patrol around 5:51 p.m. April 15 near 1575 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW spotted four men inside a gray Kia K5. Police said the driver, identified as Kemonte Pue, appeared to be smoking marijuana, prompting further investigation.

Officers reported a strong odor of marijuana and said Pue attempted to conceal a burning marijuana cigarette. He was detained along with three passengers, two of whom were minors. A pat-down search recovered a Glock 19X handgun and about 9.6 grams of marijuana, police said.

During the investigation, a black Dodge Charger stopped in the roadway. Police said the driver, Danyotta Thomas, interfered with the investigation and was detained. Two additional men exited the vehicle, identified as K’von Thomas and Deondravous Sheats.

What they're saying:

Authorities said Sheats fled on foot and discarded what appeared to be a bag of marijuana before being apprehended. The discarded bag was not recovered.

An inventory search of the Charger uncovered two stolen firearms equipped with illegal conversion devices, as well as marijuana packaged for distribution, according to police.

All adult suspects were advised of their Miranda rights, arrested and taken to local detention facilities. Both vehicles were towed and evidence was secured.

What's next:

Pue faces charges including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana and obstruction. Danyotta Thomas is charged with obstruction, interference with an active investigation and traffic obstruction. K’von Thomas faces obstruction-related charges, while Sheats is charged with obstruction and could face additional charges pending further evidence, police said.