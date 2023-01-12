Gunna supports Young Thug, Yak Gotti, 'YSL the Label' on Instagram

Atlanta rapper Gunna broke his silence on Instagram weeks after he was released from jail.

Gunna, whose legal name is Sergio Kitchens, was one of several people named in a racketeering indictment along with rappers Young Thug and Yak Gotti, whose trial began Monday. Gunna is signed to Young Thug's record label, YSL.

On Wednesday, Gunna showed support for his fellow rappers, who are still behind bars.

The post appeared to be a photo of him in a home. In the caption, Gunna wrote, "#YsltheLabel #FreeThug&Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!"

Fulton County prosecutors accused Gunna and several others of being involved in a criminal organization called Young Slime Life. Gunna accepted a plea deal for his racketeering charge and was released.

In a statement, Gunna said his guilty plea, also called an Alford plea, was not an admission of guilt. He accepted the plea in his best interest.

"When I became affiliated with YSL in 2016, I did not consider it a "gang"; more like a group of people from metro Atlanta who had common interests and artistic aspirations.

"My focus of YSL was entertainment - rap artists who wrote and performed music that exaggerated and "glorified" urban life in the Black community.

"While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.

"I have chosen to end my own RICO case with an Alford plea and end my personal ordeal by publicly acknowledging my association with YSL. An Alford plea in my case is the entry of a guilty plea to the one charge against me, which is in my best interest, while at the same time maintaining my innocence toward the same charge. I love and cherish my association with YSL music, and always will. I look at this as an opportunity to give back to my community and educate young men and women that "gangs" and violence only lead to destruction."

Young Thug, Yak Gotti, YSL RICO trial

Young Thug, whose name is Jeffery Williams, is accused by prosecutors of co-founding a criminal street gang, YSL. They said Gunna, Young Thug and Yak Gotti promoted the organization's criminal activity in their music.

Eight people named in the initial indictment, including Gunna, have already taken plea deals in the case, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Jury selection began on Jan. 4.

What was Gunna's sentence?

Gunna's statement said he did not consider YSL a "gang," and he said he did not cooperate or agreed to testify in the case against Young Thug, Yak Gotti and other alleged YSL associates.

In court, when a prosecutor said that YSL is a music label and a gang and that Gunna knew that its members or associates had committed crimes in furtherance of the gang, Gunna responded, "Yes, ma’am."

Gunna received a five-year sentence with one year commuted to time served and the balance suspended. He's required to do 500 hours of community service, including talking to young people about the "hazards and immorality of gangs and gang violence."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.