Gunmen open fire on man outside Atlanta recording studio, police say

article

Police are searching for multiple gunmen in a shooting outside an Atlanta recording studio early Monday morning.

Officers tell FOX 5 the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 a.m. at the studio on the 500 block of Trabert Avenue NW.

According to police, the male victim was sitting in his car when two people started shooting at him from a vehicle in the street.

Medics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital. His identity and condition at this time are unknown.

Investigators are reviewing security footage and at this time are looking for at least two shooters.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.