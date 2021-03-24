Expand / Collapse search
Hunt for suspects in drive-by shooting at Bronx playground

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
New York
FOX 5 NY

Shots fired at playground

The NYPD wants to find two suspects who fired from a moped into a playground in the Bronx.

NEW YORK - The NYPD wants to find two suspects in a drive-by shooting at a playground in the Bronx.

Shocking video of the incident shows the suspects approach the Magenta Playground on an electric scooter. As they drive by, the suspect in the back fires multiple times into the crowd sending people running for cover.

The incident occurred on March 12 at around 5:30 PM on Olinville Ave. and Rosewood St.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted video of the shooting and urged the public to share information about the suspects.

No one was injured in the shooting.  Three parked cars were damaged by gunshots.