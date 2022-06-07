Gunman 'safely' taken into custody following standoff at Gainesville home, police say

article

Gainesville police said officers and other law enforcement personnel safely apprehended a person who fired multiple shots with a rifle during a standoff.

Police said the person was safely taken into custody and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The Gainesville Police Department said officers went to the 200 block of Mountain View Drive trying to deescalate a situation with a "mentally unstable individual."

Police said officers evacuated an elderly woman from the home.

The street is residential and is near a handful of lakeside homes on Lake Lanier. A Hall County mobile command vehicle was at the scene.

