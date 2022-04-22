Student arrested after bringing gun, ammo to high school in Fayette County

article

A teenager was arrested bringing a firearm and nearly three dozen rounds of ammunition to a high school in Fayette County on Thursday.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said school resource officers at Sandy Creek High School were alerted after school administrators were tipped off by a student.

"If there is one thing we have learned from this incident, it is several students knew the weapon was on school property. I encourage students to use the school’s anonymous tip system for future incidents like this one," said Sheriff Barry H. Babb.

Sandy Creek High School (FOX 5)

Deputies quickly located the student and found an AR-15 pistol and 32 rounds of ammo in their backpack.

Investigators said student was acting alone and had not necessarily planned to use the weapon.

Sandy Creek High School (FOX 5)

The weapon belongs to the parents who told investigators it is usually locked in a safe.

"I would also urge every parent to have a discussion with their student to please get involved and not hesitate to notify an authority of a weapon or any dangerous activity. Someone’s life, including their own may depend on it," said Sheriff Babb.

Advertisement

The 15-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. They were arrested and were ordered held at the Youth Detention Center until May 5.