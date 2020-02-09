GSP Troopers: Infant survives deadly multi-car crash in Forest Park

The Georgia State Patrol continued to investigate a deadly crash that happened Friday night in Forest Park. The crash claimed the lives have three people and sent two others to the hospital including an infant.

It happened in front of the Forest Park Farmers Market located along Forest Parkway at Lake Drive just before 7 p.m. Friday evening. Troopers say three vehicles were involved.

One person was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. The infant was rushed to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The names of those involved have not yet been released.