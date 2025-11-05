GSP chase in DeKalb County ends in multi-car crash

The Brief A Georgia State Patrol chase in DeKalb County ended in a wrong-way crash involving multiple vehicles. Four people were hospitalized, including the Nissan and Kia drivers, who suffered serious injuries. GSP says the crash remains under investigation by its Special Collision Reconstruction Team.



Several people were injured after a Georgia State Patrol chase in DeKalb County ended in a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night.

What we know:

The chase began around 7:15 p.m. on Redan Road near South Indian Creek Road. GSP said troopers were in the area searching for a stolen Kia K4 when a trooper spotted the car pulling out of a gas station and attempted a traffic stop.

Troopers said the driver refused to stop, prompting a chase. As the Kia drove west on Redan Road, it crossed into the opposite lanes near Mill Lake Drive and continued driving. The Kia then collided with a Nissan traveling in the correct direction, sending the Nissan across the median and into the eastbound lanes — directly in front of a pursuing trooper, according to officials. The Kia continued driving and struck three more cars.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Emergency crews respond to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Redan Road and Mill Lake Circle in Stone Mountain on Nov. 5, 2025. (FOX 5)

A trooper involved in the pursuit struck the Nissan’s bumper during the incident, GSP said.

Troopers pulled the driver of the Nissan from the car and checked on the other motorists. They later found the Kia’s driver trapped inside the vehicle and stayed with them until firefighters arrived to extricate the person.

Dig deeper:

In total, four people were taken to a hospital. The Nissan and Kia drivers both sustained serious injuries, while two others were treated for minor cuts and bruises, according to GSP.

What's next:

The GSP Special Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

What we don't know:

The name of the Kia driver has not been released, and it remains unclear what charges they may face.