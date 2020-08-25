GSP: 7-year-old dead, 4 others injured in single-vehicle crash on I-85

article

Police said a 7-year-old is dead and four others are injured in a car crash on Interstate 85 in Atlanta on Monday night.

It happened along I-85 north in between 17th Street and the Brookwood exchange. The Georgia State Patrol said a Ford Ranger overturned on the highway.

Troopers said they rushed to perform first aid on the young girl who was ejected from the pickup truck.

She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four other occupants were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The names of those involved have not been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating.