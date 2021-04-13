Groups in Georgia demonstrate after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright

article

Faith leaders and protesters gathered at Georgia Power Headquarters on Tuesday in response to the police shooting death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.

Pasto Jamal H. Bryant of New Birth Cathedral, Rev. Stephen A. Green of Faith for Black Lives and a coalition of activists held a rally Tuesday morning on Ralph McGill Boulevard.

Activists advocated for defunding police departments and protested elements of Georgia's new voting law.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.