Groups in Georgia demonstrate after fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright
ATLANTA - Faith leaders and protesters gathered at Georgia Power Headquarters on Tuesday in response to the police shooting death of Daunte Wright in Minnesota.
Pasto Jamal H. Bryant of New Birth Cathedral, Rev. Stephen A. Green of Faith for Black Lives and a coalition of activists held a rally Tuesday morning on Ralph McGill Boulevard.
Activists advocated for defunding police departments and protested elements of Georgia's new voting law.
