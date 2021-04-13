Demonstrators return to Brooklyn Center Police Department for 3rd night

Demonstrators have gathered at the Brooklyn Center Police Department for a third straight night after the police shooting death of Daunte Wright.

After a rally outside the police department, organizers led a march to FBI Headquarters. As they marched back toward the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the crowd swelled. The crowd remained peaceful before dark Tuesday evening, with the majority of the crowd listening to the speakers.

Animosity grew as the night went on, however, leading protesters to begin shaking the fence surrounding the police station. Law enforcement told protesters over a loudspeaker that the assembly was unlawful and gave them 10 minutes to leave the area. Video showed police making arrests outside the police department just before 9 p.m. Reporters saw protesters throw bottles and fire fireworks. According to Operation Safey Net, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement effort some sprayed mace at officers and threw and bricks.

CAIR-Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Racial Justice Network, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamal, Minnesota Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities and other groups will be involved in the rally.

The Minnesota National Guard upped their presence Tuesday inside the temporary barricades placed around the police headquarters ahead of the protests. According to a city spokeswoman, a curfew is in effect in Brooklyn Center from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

A peaceful and growing crowd listens to speakers at a rally outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Tuesday night.

Monday's demonstrations

Monday night, 34 people were arrested during protests that continued past the city’s 7 p.m. curfew. During those protests, protesters tried and failed to breach the temporary fencing erected around the police department.

Protesters were also seen shooting fireworks and throwing objects at police. Officers were seen using tear gas and flash bangs against protesters, too.

Some looting was reported Monday, including a Dollar Tree near the police headquarters. Other businesses in Minneapolis were also broken into and looted Monday night.

Protests across the U.S.

Daunte Wright's death sparked protests Monday night across many U.S. cities — including Portland where a demonstration turned into a riot. Some in the crowd threw rocks and other projectiles at officers.

In addition to Portland, demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles, among others.