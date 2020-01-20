Groups discuss 'bridging the racial divide' at MLK Day event

The King Center concluded its King Holiday Observance Monday with its annual Beloved Community Talks. This year's theme was "Let's Bridge the Racial Divide."

In a fireside chat-style discussion, journalists, professors and community leaders spoke about the challenges and overcomings of race relations in America.

Many families of various backgrounds shared their thoughts with FOX 5 on the progress that been made since the Civil Rights Movement. They agreed with the speakers that systemic racism,which many say is rooted in slavery, still lingers in disparities within healtcare, education, wealth and other areas of society. But they said progress has been made.

Mattie Brown, an Atlanta native, said he marched with Dr. King and his wife Coretta Scott King.

"People do care and want to treat people like human beings but it's something you're never going to really be able change," Brown said on the existence of racism. "...we should teach our kids ...let them know how important it is to love one another and treat people the way they want to be treated."

ANNUAL COMMEMORATIVE SERVICE FOR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.

Advertisement

The Lakhany family from Pakistan also visited the King Center. They said his legacy of pursuing racial equality spans the globe.

"Since we are from Pakistan, we have also expereinced racism. We really respect him for what he has done for the rest of the people," Imran Lakhany said.

“Our King Holiday Observance events provide participants with an avenue to explore how we can channel our energy toward shaping the Beloved Community,” said CEO Bernice A. King in statement to FOX 5. “The King Center remains the foremost authority on my father’s philosophy and methodology of nonviolence as a means to effect social change. Amidst the current world's climate, we are uniquely positioned to influence, educate and inspire people to embrace his teachings in creating a more just, peaceful, humane world. The King Holiday Observance reflects that positioning and our acceptance of our role in the World House.”

For more information on upcoming King events, visit thekingcenter.org