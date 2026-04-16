Drugs and guns seized in DeKalb County fugitive arrest

The Brief U.S. Marshals caught Leonard Campbell, a man wanted for conspiracy to make and sell fentanyl and methamphetamine, at a home in DeKalb County. Officers found two guns, over 5 pounds of marijuana, suspected cocaine mixed with fentanyl, and a large amount of cash inside the house after the arrest. While authorities linked Campbell to a task force targeting groups with ties to foreign terrorists, it is not yet clear if he has a direct connection to those organizations.



Federal agents and local police captured a wanted man with a violent history during a morning raid at a DeKalb County home on Thursday.

Federal agents arrest fugitive in DeKalb

What we know:

Leonard Campbell was taken into custody on Thursday morning after U.S. Marshals, DeKalb County police, and drug task force officers tracked him to an address in the county. Campbell was wanted on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to produce and distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Leonard Campbell (DEA)

When marshals knocked on the door and announced themselves, Campbell refused to come out. After several verbal attempts to get him to open up, officers broke down the door. Campbell then surrendered to the marshals and was arrested without any force being used.

What we don't know:

While officials identified Campbell as a "violent fugitive" with an extensive criminal history, they did not immediately release details regarding his previous convictions. It is also unclear how long Campbell had been staying at the DeKalb County home before his arrest.

Drugs and loaded guns found in home

By the numbers:

Following the arrest, investigators obtained a search warrant for the home. Inside, they reported finding:

5.6 pounds of suspected marijuana

37 grams of a substance suspected to be cocaine or fentanyl

A loaded Glock 19x and an AR-style pistol with a loaded magazine

A significant amount of cash

U.S. Marshals, DeKalb County police, and drug task force officers seize drugs and guns during a raid in DeKalb County on April 16, 2026. (DEA)

Arrest linked to anti-terrorism task force

Big picture view:

The apprehension was part of "Operation Sweet Silence," a Homeland Security Task Force case. This specific initiative targets criminals based in the U.S. who have ties to foreign terrorist organizations. The broader task force is a partnership aimed at dismantling cartels and transnational criminal groups that threaten national security.

What they're saying:

"The brave men and women of the US Marshals Service continue to assist our local, county, state and federal law enforcement partners apprehend violent drug and weapons offenders," said Steve Serrao, United States Marshal (A) for the Northern District of Georgia. "In this case, working with the DEA, the US Attorney, and the DeKalb County Police Department to remove this dangerous felon from our community was a priority."

Legal proceedings move to Middle Georgia

What's next:

Although Campbell was captured in DeKalb County, he is being prosecuted out of the Middle District of Georgia. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for that district will lead the case against him.