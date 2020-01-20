Annual Commemorative Service for Martin Luther King Jr. takes place at Ebenezer Baptist Church

The country is coming together to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.

The annual MLK Day Commemorative Service took place at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest nonviolent leaders in history, King spearheaded the Civil Rights Movement from the mid-1950s until his assassination in 1968. It was during that time that he was the driving force behind landmark events like the Montgomery bus boycott and the March on Washington.

During the March on Washington, King delivered his famous "I have a dream" speech to over 200,000 people at the National Mall. The historic movement inspired Congress to pass the landmark Civil Rights Act in 1964. The same year, King became the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize at 35-years-old.

King is the only non-president to have a national holiday dedicated in his honor.

Events will be taking place throughout metro Atlanta as part of the holiday celebrations, including an MLK Day 5k at Piedmont Park.

Multiple marches will also take place including one in Atlanta that starts at Peachtree and Baker streets and ends on Auburn Avenue, where there will be a replica of a 1955 MARTA bus. In DeKalb County, the march will be held from Green Pastures Christian Ministry to MLK High School.

Martin Luther King Jr. addresses crowds during the March On Washington at the Lincoln Memorial, Washington DC, where he gave his 'I Have A Dream' speech. (Central Press/Getty Images)

And all day, there will be events going on at MLK park and tours of Dr. King's birth home.