Group home worker accused of raping sisters in DeKalb

The Brief Maintenance worker charged with raping two sisters at group home. Arrest warrants say victims, with 10-year-old mental capacity, could not consent. Suspect Osibisa Hall remains jailed in DeKalb County.



A group home maintenance worker is accused of raping two sisters with severe developmental disabilities.

Osibisa Hall was arrested this week and charged with two counts of rape.

What we know:

According to Hall’s arrest warrants, he did maintenance work on the home and occasionally stayed there. During forensic interviews, both victims — who are sisters — said they had sexual relationships with Hall.

"They did not physically resist but that they also did not consent and felt uncomfortable and did not know what to do," the warrant reads.

FOX 5 is not identifying the DeKalb County facility because it is unclear if the two victims still live there. Court documents say the sisters told investigators Hall entered their rooms and performed sexual acts with them.

According to the warrants, the doctor treating the victims noted in a recent evaluation that "their mental capacities and global functioning were that of a 10-year-old." Investigators say the victims are not competent to consent to sex.

What's next:

At last check, Hall remained in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.