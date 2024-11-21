Groundbreaking held for new overflow units at DeKalb County animal shelter

Officials in DeKalb County have begun construction on new overflow units for the county animal shelter, a project expected to significantly increase the shelter’s capacity.

The expansion will accommodate more than 100 additional animals and comes at a cost of $4.1 million. Half of the new units are expected to be ready by March, with the remaining units scheduled for completion by June.

One organizer emphasized the importance of the expansion, noting that it will provide much-needed space and improved conditions for the animals.

Funding for the project comes from a combination of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) and the county’s general fund.

The expansion reflects the county’s commitment to addressing overcrowding and improving care for the animals in its facilities.