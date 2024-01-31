Griffin water tower gushing water | What residents need to know

article

The water tower in Griffin is leaking.

Images and videos of the water tower went viral in the city of nearly 24,000 residents on Wednesday.

In a video posted by the city to its Facebook page, officials advise residents there is no adverse impact to the drinking water and no boil water notice has been issued.

Videos posted online appear to show the water gushing from the bottom of the tank near one of the seams.

The water tower sits adjacent to several businesses and the Oak Hill Cemetery along E. Poplar Street.

There is no word on any damage caused by the gushing water.

Officials say there is plenty of water in the reservoir, so the possibility of a water outage is unlikely.

Structural engineers will be inspecting the tank and will be making the necessary repairs.

No word on a timeline for when those repairs will be complete.