Griffin man arrested after high-speed chase following armed robbery in Butts County

A Griffin man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man during an attempted armed robbery in Butts County and leading authorities on a high-speed chase.

Andrew Peebles is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of armed robbery, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

What we know:

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a person shot in the Lake View subdivision near Shady Lane around April 3. The investigation revealed that the victim had traveled from Augusta to meet 27-year- old Andrew Peebles for an online purchase.

During the exchange, Peebles allegedly pulled out a handgun, robbed the victim, and fired a single shot, striking him. Peebles then fled the scene.

Witnesses provided a description of Peebles' vehicle, which helped investigators track him as he drove toward Griffin. Spalding County deputies spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, prompting Peebles to flee and lead deputies on a pursuit to his residence on Williams Street in Griffin.

After abandoning the vehicle, Peebles ran into his home. Officers from the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and the Griffin Police Department surrounded the residence. Peebles was taken into custody following a brief struggle.

Butts County investigators later assisted with a search of the residence to collect evidence.

(Butts County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

Authorities said the coordinated response led to Peebles’ arrest within 40 minutes of the shooting.

"I want to commend and thank the City of Griffin Police Department, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, and my deputies on great police work," said Butts County Sheriff Gary Long. "If you are picking a county to commit crimes in, here is another example of why you should not pick Butts County!!!"

The sheriff’s office reminded the public that it offers a designated "safe meeting place" for internet purchase exchanges. The area is under 24-hour surveillance and located within view of law enforcement.

What's next:

Peebles was being held at the Butts County Jail as of Friday afternoon.

Additional charges are pending in Spalding County.