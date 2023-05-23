Video: 4-year-old walks from getaway car as 3 men arrested for armored car heist

Video obtained by FOX 5 shows Spalding County deputies arrested three men wanted in connection to an armored car robbery in Griffin last week. Deputies say they found more than $300,000 in cash inside, but what they were shocked to find was a 4-year-old boy.

The three armored car suspects have been identified as Jonathan Demontez, Lakeith English and Maurice Lewis. The three men are accused of holding up the driver of an armored car at the Ross store in Griffin.

Body camera video shows the moments the three were arrested on May 15.

It was an eyewitness to the armored car robbery, who later identified himself as a former cop, who had followed the black sedan and reported it to 911. Deputies were able to catch up quickly and surround that vehicle. With guns drawn, the deputies called each of the men out one-by-one.

They ordered each man to walk backwards towards the deputies with their hands up. They then were placed into cuffs.

Image 1 of 17 ▼ Deputy-worn cameras capture the moments three men wanted for an armored car heist in Griffin were taken into custody on May 15, 2023. (Spalding County Sheriff's Office)

As one of the men was being placed into custody, a scared small child runs from the car to one of the deputies.

Inside the car, deputies say they found $365,000, three handguns, and an assault rifle, which they located in the backseat, where the 4-year-old was riding.

Griffin Police say the young boy was turned over to DFACS and later released to a family member.

Investigators have not yet said what the young child was doing in the car at the time.

The FBI has since joined the investigation and the three men could face additional federal charges.

All three remain in the Spalding County Jail without bond.