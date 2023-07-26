12-year-old faces more than 80 charges connected to Griffin car thefts

The Griffin police announced a peculiar case in which a 12-year-old is facing criminal charges related to a string of car break-ins. Police say the child was hit with 89 different charges, and more could be on the way.

Officers arrested the Wednesday. They said several businesses along North Expressway Corridor had reported car thefts over the past month and had camera footage that helped them identify their juvenile suspect.

The boy, who has not been named due to his age, has been charged with 84 counts of entering auto and an additional five counts of criminal trespass. They said even more charges are pending.

Anyone with any information in this case is encouraged to call the Griffin Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 770-229-6452.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.