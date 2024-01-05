Grieving sister pleads for closure in Clayton County Army veteran's murder

The family of an Army veteran found shot and killed in Clayton County a little more than a year ago says they refuse to give up their fight for justice.

It happened just before New Year’s Eve in 2022.

Police say they found the body of Ladaryus Bass, 40, in the middle of Martha Street the night before New Year’s Eve.

Just past the one-year mark, Bass’ sister Shakeiba had a message for whoever pulled the trigger.

"You took my brother from his family, and you’re just walking around free without a care in the world," she said. "I just want justice. And I don’t think I will ever rest until justice is served."

Bass’ sister revealed that days after his murder, his girlfriend got some life-changing news.

"Three days after he was murdered, she took a pregnancy test, and she was pregnant," she said.

A few months later, Ladaryus Jr. was brought into the world, now forced to grow up without a father.

He also had a three-month-old baby girl at the time of his murder.

"My brother was robbed out of life, he was robbed of it. We don’t even know what the purpose is."

She said he was a good man who served in the US Army, before getting medically discharged.

"I just hope that whoever knows anything or has seen anything, heard anything, reach out to the Clayton County Police Department to get justice because my brother."

Clayton County police were not able to immediately provide an update on the case on Wednesday evening, but no arrests have been announced.

Police say anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and tipsters can remain anonymous.