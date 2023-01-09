Army vet who just had a baby dies in shooting, shooter at large

The search is on for the shooter who murdered an Army veteran in the Forest Park area.

Police say they found the body of Ladaryus Bass in the middle of Martha Street the night before New Year’s Eve.

Bass’ sister Shakeiba had a message for whoever pulled the trigger.

"You took my brother from his family," she said. "And you’re just walking around free without a care in the world."

Three months ago, Bass’ sister said he had a baby girl.

Ladaryus Bass and his infant daughter napping. (Submitted by family / Supplied)

Now she must grow up without a father.

"My brother was robbed out of in life, he was robbed for it. We don’t even know what the purpose is."

She said he was a good man who served in the US Army, before getting medically discharged.

"I just hope that whoever knows anything or has seen anything, heard anything, reach out to the Clayton County Police Department to get justice because my brother."

Police say anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and tipsters can remain anonymous.