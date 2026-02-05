Expand / Collapse search

4 family members dead after overnight house fire in DeKalb County

By
Published  February 5, 2026 5:03am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Four family members are dead after an overnight house fire on Winthrop Drive in DeKalb County. This is breaking news. Marc Teichner reporting from the scene. 

The Brief

    • Four family members died after a fire broke out at a home off Glenwood Avenue shortly before midnight.
    • Firefighters pulled one person from the home who later died at the hospital; three others were found deceased inside.
    • The cause of the fire is currently unknown as investigators work to determine where the blaze started.

ATLANTA - A late-night house fire in DeKalb County has claimed the lives of four family members. 

What we know:

DeKalb County firefighters arrived at the scene on Winthrop Drive, near Glenwood Avenue and Interstate 20, just before midnight to find the residence engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Rescue teams were met with immediate reports of people trapped inside. While crews managed to pull one victim from the burning structure, that individual later died at Grady Memorial Hospital. Firefighters subsequently discovered three more victims inside the home.

A family member who spoke with reporters off-camera identified two of the deceased as his mother and father. Authorities confirmed the victims included three men and one woman, though their names and ages have not yet been released. 

What we don't know:

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. A crew responded to the scene. Information was received from both the fire department and a family member on the scene. The original story has been updated to reflect that the fire took place at home that is located in DeKalb County, in the southeast area of greater Atlanta. 

