Grieving mother seeks justice after daughter's fatal shooting in East Point

Sherry Woodberry is searching for answers a month after the tragic shooting that took the life of her 24-year-old daughter, Andrea Priester.

"Every day is like a day you are waiting for something to change, and we got the people who did this to Andrea," Woodberry told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes. "I think about her a hundred, a thousand times a day. Every time I think about her and what happened, I lose my breath."

Andrea Priester was leaving a neighborhood block party near Cedar Avenue and Harlan Drive in East Point around 11:30 p.m. on July 6 when gunfire erupted, hitting the car she was in. Medics transported her to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Woodberry is now caring for her daughter's two young boys.

"It's just so unfair that someone can be walking around like nothing has happened, and we are over here suffering," Woodberry lamented.

Police reported that Priester and an unidentified man wounded in the shooting were innocent bystanders. On Friday, new developments were revealed in the case, with a source indicating that police will soon issue arrest warrants for multiple suspects. Woodberry remains determined to see those responsible for her daughter's death brought to justice. "We deserve answers for her and for these kids," she said.

A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is urged to contact East Point Police.