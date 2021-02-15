Greyhound passengers stranded in Atlanta area due to winter weather

The winter storm impacting parts of the country has caused complications for some traveling by Greyhound Bus.

As of Monday evening, the Greyhound website listed more than 100 routes that were canceled.

Nathan Robinson's trip back home to California hit an unexpected bump because of the winter storm.

"My wife and kids are there. That's where I'm from," Robinson said.

His cross-country journey started in North Carolina on a Greyhound bus. Shortly after, Greyhound announced the temporary pause.

"They shipped us all the way to Jackson, Mississippi, and then they turned us around because of the storm," Robinson said. "We got back to Atlanta. They got us a motel they said until they opened up the highways."

He's just one of about 20 greyhound passengers who found themselves at a Cobb County motel.

However, he and the other told FOX 5, they were told the motel will not be able to accommodate them, even though they were told Greyhound would pay for the stay.

"We paid money to be the Greyhound. If we get stranded because of an act of God, it's not our fault," said Kimberly Wilson, a passenger.

FOX 5 reached out to Greyhound to learn more but did not hear back.

Wilson said she tried to figure out a route that would allow her to keep traveling, but didn't have any luck.

Leaving her and others with no choice but to simply wait out the storm.

"They said all the routes are blocked and that if I went to South Carolina, I could only go so far and I'd be displaced there too. So, there's a lot of people that did go that route and they're displaced the same way we are," she said.

You can see a list of the impacted Greyhound routes here.

