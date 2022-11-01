One man killed, child injured in shooting outside DeKalb County restaurant

The search is on for the suspect who shot and killed a 31-year-old man on a DeKalb County road Monday afternoon.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed that the shooting happened after 1 p.m. Monday in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Gresham Road.

Witnesses tell FOX 5's Alex Whittler that the victim was a father and a child was also hurt from a car window shattering during the gunfire.

"I held his hand I’m talking to him, prayed with him, talked to him. He was blinking his eyes to respond," said a witness, who asked that he only be identified as "Marcus."

Despite bystander's efforts, officials say the man died on the way to the hospital.

Police are still working to figure out what led up to this shooting. Originally they thought this could be a case of road rage. Later, they said they came across new information that leads them to believe otherwise.

"Whenever he walked around the car, that’s when he shot him in the head - shot three times in his body," Marcus said.

He said there were other children in the car when two men approached the victim, who was parked near Bigelow's Bar and Grill.

"They walked up to him, and he said ‘I ain’t know you felt like this.’ That’s when they shot him in his head," Marcus said.

Police say that the injured child should be OK.

Investigator have not released the identifies of the victim or any suspects in the case. They have said they believe the suspects drove a gold van and that the suspected shooter is a man.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.