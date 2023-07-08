Great Pyrenees puppy thrown from car, suffers broken leg, metro Atlanta rescue says

Image 1 of 4 ▼

A Great Pyrenees puppy named Wallace is recovering after being thrown from a moving car, according to the Great Pyrenees Rescue of Atlanta.

The organization says they received a call from a local shelter on Tuesday about a puppy with a broken leg. The rescue agreed to take him in and rushed to the shelter to pick up the puppy.

They named him Wallace Bowden.

After picking up the approximately 12-week-old puppy, he became feverish and began vomiting. They rushed him to an emergency vet to receive fluids and medications for nausea and pain.

The next day, they took him to Northlake Orthopedic Surgery Clinic in Clarkston for surgery.

The resuce says Wallace is doing well and they are attempting to keep him comfortable and calm while his leg heals.

The rescue organization is seeking donations to pay for his surgery.

