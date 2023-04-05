Great Point Studios, Lionsgate coming to Douglas County

article

Metro Atlanta's movie production footprint is growing with a major studio expansion project.

Great Point Studios is building a new film and television complex with Lionsgate Studios as its anchor tenant in Douglas County, where some of the location filming was done on Lionsgate's mega-hit franchise "The Hunger Games."

reat Point Studios is building a new film and television complex with Lionsgate Studios as its anchor tenant in Douglas County.

The 500,000-square-foot, full service, modern entertainment complex will include 12 large sound stages, office and support space, a back lot and parking for 400 cars and 100 trucks.

"In response to continued strong demand for our content, we’re pleased to partner with Great Point Studios and The State of Georgia to extend our studio facilities production footprint to metro Atlanta," said Lionsgate EVP of Television Production Gary Goodman. "Lionsgate Studios Atlanta becomes our third state-of-the-art production complex with proximity to a major metropolitan area, allowing us to continue to scale our film & television production operations, create hundreds of local jobs and invest in regional economic growth."

reat Point Studios is building a new film and television complex with Lionsgate Studios as its anchor tenant in Douglas County.