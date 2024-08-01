Nurse recounts attempt to save Grantville corporal after heart attack

The woman who performed CPR on the Grantville police officer, believed to have suffered a massive heart attack while heading home from his shift on Sunday, says she wishes she could have gotten to him sooner.

Cpl. Kevin Enfinger was found unresponsive around 5:30 p.m. in the median of the roadway by Courtney Boyt, a certified nursing assistant.

"His vehicle was going really slow. It was kind of odd, and it just kept getting slower and slower. He kind of curved the front end of this vehicle to the median," Boyt said.

Boyt, who was also on her way home from her shift, and another bystander immediately got Cpl. Enfinger got out of his vehicle and began to perform CPR.

"I have family members in the police force, so I immediately started looking at him as if he was one of my family members," she recalled.

Medics arrived at the scene and took over. Enfinger was rushed to Newnan Piedmont Hospital, where he later died.

Just days later, flags are still being flown at half-staff at the Grantville Municipal Complex, where the police headquarters are located. The corporal’s patrol vehicle, the same one he was found in on Sunday, has been parked on the lawn in front as a tribute to his service.

The cause of death has not been released, although the police department says indications are that he suffered a heart attack.

The Grantville Police Department has expressed its gratitude to Boyt, who says she is heartbroken.

"I just wish that I could have gotten to him sooner and done more. I was just real upset. Honestly, I wish I had a way of reaching out to his wife to let her know that I did try for her," she said.

The public is invited to place flowers and mementos on the corporal’s car. On its social media page, the Grantville Police Department wrote that it is respecting the wishes of the family to hold a private funeral service.