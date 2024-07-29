Grantville police officer dies unexpectedly following his shift Sunday

article

The Grantville Police Department is mourning the loss of Corporal Kevin Enfinger, who tragically passed away Sunday afternoon from a suspected heart attack while heading home after his shift.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:30 p.m. when CPL Enfinger was found unresponsive in the median by a passerby who immediately began CPR. Despite their efforts, CPL Enfinger did not regain consciousness and was later pronounced dead at Newnan Piedmont Hospital.

CPL Enfinger had been a dedicated member of the Grantville Police Department for around four years. He served as a field training officer and was responsible for overseeing the department’s vehicles. His sudden death has left the department and community in shock and mourning.

Chief of Police expressed his gratitude to the friends and colleagues who have reached out during this difficult time. He also asked for prayers for CPL Enfinger’s wife, brother, and father as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.

Funeral arrangements will be announced as they become available. The department extends its heartfelt thanks for the support from the community.