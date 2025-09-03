Grants to boost Decatur businesses as WatchFest26 nears

The Brief Decatur DDA renews three grant programs with $116,000 in funding. Grants will support storefront upgrades, interiors, and digital marketing. Funding comes as city prepares for World Cup events and WatchFest26.



The Decatur Downtown Development Authority has renewed funding for three small business grant programs, committing $116,000 to help improve storefronts, interiors and online marketing.

What we know:

The Commercial Façade Improvement Grant received the bulk of the money, with $100,000 set aside to enhance and beautify local storefronts. Another $75,000 will support the Commercial Buildout Improvement Grant, which focuses on interior projects such as wall repairs, HVAC upgrades and new internal spaces for restaurants, breweries, and retail shops. The final $25,000 will go to the Marketing and Digital Connectivity Grant, aimed at helping businesses strengthen their digital presence with professional marketing content.

"The success of this program over the last two years has proven that demand remains high and our local business owners are committed to continuous improvement," said Conor McNally, DDA chair. "Given the World Cup is rapidly approaching and we are preparing to host Decatur WatchFest26 next summer, there is an increased sense of urgency for local businesses to put their best foot forward, so we are proud to support them."

Decatur WatchFest26 will feature 34 days of free outdoor screenings of World Cup matches on the newly renovated Decatur Square, including coverage of the eight matches scheduled in Atlanta. Live music, along with food and drinks from local restaurants and breweries, will accompany the screenings.

Applications for the latest round of grants open Sept. 1 and close Sept. 19. Grants cover up to 75% of eligible project costs, with business owners paying at least 25%. Awards range from $2,500 to $10,000 for façade and buildout projects, $250 to $2,500 for marketing grants, and up to $1,000 for small repairs such as graffiti removal.

What you can do:

Approved projects must begin within six months and be completed within 12 to 18 months, depending on the grant. More information is available at decaturdda.com/grants.