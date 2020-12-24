Grant Park restaurant struggles to keep doors open amid COVID-19

A well-known Grant Park restaurant is one of many that is relying on the community for help to continue to stay alive during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ziba's Bistro and Wine Bar has been known as Grant Park's best-kept secret for ten years.

The owner, Marcie Meirndorf, said they went from having one of their best years to now struggling to keep the doors open.

"The hole is getting deeper and deeper, and I don't see an end out of it," said Meirndorf.

Meirndorf said she could not have imagined the COVID-19 pandemic would have lasted as long as it has. Ten months in, she said she's struggling more than ever.

"There's no more money left. The reserves are long gone," said Meirndorf.

"You walk in here, it's old-world charm," described Meirndorf.

Ziba's has been known to host events like birthday parties, weddings, and bridal showers. But this year, all of that stopped.

"The pressure of it. You're like, is this really happening? Are we still ten months into this?," questioned Meirndorf, "I mean, how are we ever going to come out of this?"

Finally, Meirndorf said she knew she needed to ask for help.

"Last week, I asked that I needed some help, and I didn't know what to do," said Meirndorf.

Longtime patrons of Ziba's stepped up and started a GoFundMe to help keep Ziba's alive. Since then, the messages of support, memories, and money started pouring in. According to Georgia's Restaurant Association, almost 40% of restaurants in the state don't believe they'll be in business in six months if they don't receive help from the Federal government. A COVID relief package is still uncertain as lawmakers renegotiate.

If you're interested in helping Ziba's, you can find the link to the GoFundMe here.

