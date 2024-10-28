Grandmother killed in crash along Ponce De Leon Avenue in Midtown

The Brief A grandmother was killed in a crash on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Atlanta on Sunday night. Gidget Allen was struck by a gold Jeep; authorities have not identified the victim or any suspects. Witness accounts indicate that Allen may have been chased by a man into traffic. The driver of the Jeep remained on the scene after the incident with a damaged windshield. Atlanta Police are seeking information from the public to assist in the investigation.



Atlanta police are investigating after a crash claimed the life of a grandmother along Ponce de Leon Avenue on Sunday night.

Investigators say the deadly crash happened on the 400 block of the road near Mary Mac's Tea Room shortly after 7:45 p.m.

Responding to the scene, officers found a woman, later identified as Gidget Allen, who had been hit by a vehicle.

A witness tells FOX 5 they saw medics try to resuscitate the victim, but she did not survive her injuries.

According to the Atlanta police, the vehicle involved in the crash appears to have been a gold Jeep.

Authorities have not released the identity of either the victim or any possible suspects.

"I've known her for going on 40 years. She is like a baby sister to me," friend Kelly Mutter said.

Mutter says she was stunned to hear the news.

"I was shocked at first, I didn't believe it. It tore my heart out of my chest. She has four kids, two boys and two girls. She was a grandmother. She loved her grandbabies," she said.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 the vehicle that hit Allen remained on the scene with a shattered windshield.

Mutter and Allen's daughters say people on the scene tell them Allen was being chased by a man.

"To me, the main focus is what that boy was doing to her to cause her to go out into the traffic," Mutter exclaimed.

Allen's daughter says they mentioned the possibility that she was being chased to investigators Monday afternoon.

The driver will not be

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the Atlanta Police Department.