Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes talks personal new album

"I just have come to a place where I’m absolutely willing to speak my truth, especially through my music."

It’s been more than 25 years since Grammy Award winner LeAnn Rimes took the charts by storm with her blockbuster debut album "Blue" – but the artist says if her latest album, titled "god’s work," sounds like something of a breakthrough, that’s because it is.

"I dive into topics that I’ve been told never to dive into: we dive into religion, we dive into sex, we dive into women’s rights, climate change," says Rimes. "This is a passionate record."

"god’s work" (the album’s title and song names are intentionally spelled using all lowercase letters) features a diverse lineup of guest artists, including Mickey Guyton, Aloe Blacc, Ziggy Marley, Sheila E., and more. Rimes says recording much of the album during the pandemic was beneficial when it came to getting her fellow musicians on board.

"Usually when you ask a bunch of artists, you’ll get a ‘no’ in there every once in a while — ‘I don’t have time, I’m doing my own thing’ — which I totally understand," the artist says. "But it was great, because everybody was sitting at home!"

"god’s work" is the singer-songwriter’s 19th album, extending a career that began before Rimes was even old enough to drive.

"My timeline was like, ‘Sure, at 11, I’ll sign my record deal. That seems pretty normal. At 14, I’ll be winning Grammys. That seems pretty normal.’ And not until I had a reference point in my stepsons … did I realize how abnormal that was."

"god's work" is available now on all major music platforms – click here for more information.






