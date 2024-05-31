Graffiti-sneaker ties explored in weekend pop-up exhibit

The unique connection between graffiti art and sneaker culture is being explored in a one-weekend-only pop-up exhibit happening this weekend.

"Sneaker Stories" is a traveling exhibition from Miami’s Museum of Graffiti, and it will appropriately take over the space next to Nike Live at Ponce City Market Friday through Sunday. As you can tell from the title, sneakers are the main attraction inside the free exhibition, which is designed to look like a sneaker store and showcases the cool collaborations between graffiti artists and big-name brands, including Nike and Reebok.

The weekend show will also give visitors a taste of what’s available at the Museum of Graffiti, which opened in Miami back in 2019 with a mission to highlight the fascinating history of graffiti art and the way it’s influenced design and fashion over the past 50 years. Here in Atlanta, the Ponce City Market pop-up will feature items from the museum’s popular gift shop and a complimentary customization bar for sneakers featuring laces and charms!

"Sneaker Stories" presented by Modelo will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Sunday, June 2 at Ponce City Market — for more information on the exhibit, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our exclusive first look at this colorful attraction!