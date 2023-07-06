Grady needs help identifying patient hit by car on I-20

article

Grady Memorial Hospital is the public's help to identify a patient who has been at the hospital for nearly a month.

Officials say the man was admitted to the hospital on June 10 after he was hit by a vehicle on the westbound lanes of Interstate 20.

The patient is unable to communicate and didn't have any documents that would help the hospital find his loved ones.

Authorities say the man is around 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 194 pounds.

(Grady Memorial Hospital)

He has a tattoo on his upper left arm that says "Libra" and another on his upper right that can't be read because of his injuries.

If you have any information about the patient’s identity, call Grady Social Services Department at (404) 616-5331