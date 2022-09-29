Grady Hospital asks for help identifying woman struck by car

article

Grady Hospital officials need help identifying a patient they said was struck by a car several weeks ago.

Grady Hospital Social Services said the woman is 5-foot-3, 146 pounds with no tattoos or other identifying marks.

Officials said she was struck by a car on Sept. 12 near the intersection of North Druid Hills Road and Kittredge Park Road in Atlanta.

The photo shared by Grady Hospital shows the woman may have a street of white or gray hair. She was intubated in the photo.

Anyone who knows the woman is asked to contact Grady Social Services Department at 404-616-5331.