Grady Health announces 2 new outpatient centers to fill void

Grady Health System is set to open two new outpatient centers in response to the growing healthcare needs of metro Atlanta. These centers will offer primary and specialty care to residents of central and south Fulton County. The GA-AIDE directed payment program has provided Grady with the necessary financial support from federal and state partners to open these two new sites.

These new centers aim to address the increased demand for better access to healthcare resources, following the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center South and Atlanta Medical Center. The Lee + White Outpatient Center, located at 1000 Lee St. SW, and the Cascade Outpatient Center, located at 3355 Cascade Road, will provide comprehensive primary care and specialty services including cardiology, HIV services, mammography, rehabilitation, x-ray, lab, and pharmacy.

According to John Haupert, President, and CEO at Grady, the centers will cater to areas that have seen significant population growth but have historically lacked access to primary and specialty care. "We have listened to our community and paid close attention to the areas that need more health services," said Haupert.

The Cascade location will open by July 2023, and the Lee + White location will open in late 2023. The opening of these centers will make it easier and more convenient for patients to receive the care they need closer to home.

With the addition of these centers, Grady will now operate eight outpatient centers serving the metro Atlanta community. To learn more about Grady's neighborhood health centers and locations, visit their website at https://www.gradyhealth.org/locations/.

District 4 Council member Jason S. Dozier issued the following statement in response to Grady Health’s expansion in Atlanta’s West End:

"I'm thrilled to hear about Grady's expansion of healthcare services in West End. The ongoing health and economic crisis has hit southwest Atlanta communities the hardest, and we've learned more than ever how crucial it is to ensure all people have access to quality healthcare. This clinic will help ensure that all people, especially Atlanta's most vulnerable, have those basic needs met," Dozier said. "Many local hospitals were strained by COVID-19 and still haven't fully recovered. This new Grady Neighborhood Clinic will fill a critical gap. Access to primary care physicians will help residents stay healthy, prevent disease, and ensure a better quality of life. This will not only serve District 4 residents, but close proximity to both the BeltLine and the future Lee Street Trail means that Atlantans can walk, bike, and ride transit to a healthcare provider. Thank you to the Grady Health family for your commitment to our communities and to District 4."