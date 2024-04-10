Grady EMS now providing lifesaving blood transfusions in the field

A new program has already helped save more than a dozen lives in its first week of implementation in Atlanta.

First responders with Grady EMS can now administer blood transfusions in the field to trauma patients who need it.

"Trauma is the leading cause of death for those patients under the age of 46," Stacy Collins said.

Stacy is the senior manager for quality and training with Grady EMS.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

It's a heartbreaking number, but Grady EMS has a new, innovative way they are working to save lives: providing blood transfusions in the field.

"I think this program is survival to these trauma patients because when people lose blood, they are in risk of going into hemorrhagic shock. The best replacement for that blood is blood," Grady Medical Director Dr. Lekshmi Kumar said.

There are at least two quick response vehicles working 24 hours that are equipped with a medic that can respond to scenes in addition to ambulances and start what's called the whole blood transfusions.

"Since going live March 17, we have administered whole blood to 18 patients and reaching a total of 20 units," Collins said.

FOX 5 got a look at how the process works.

"There's a filter to prevent any clots in there. It runs through our warmer," the EMT explained. "Overall, it allows us to give blood in about two minutes."

The first responders underwent extensive and rigorous training. Dr. Kumar said the results are already astonishing.

"I think seeing the outcomes when they arrive to the hospital they are just amazed and wondering why this wasn't done sooner," Collins said.

Officials say over 70 medics have gone through the training.

The timing is perfect as trauma calls statistically go up during the summer months.