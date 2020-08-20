Grady doctor’s COVID-19 fundraiser exceeds expectations

Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta is known for a lot of things. From its trauma and burn centers to its primary care. Just ask Doctor Kimberly Manning, a self-designated ambassador for the hospital that won't turn anyone away.

"We see all the billboards - Atlanta can't live without Grady," Doctor Manning points out. "I have loved Grady since the moment I set foot inside."

That was 20 years ago. Doctor Manning is a teaching physician, instructing residents and medical students. She's also gearing up to celebrate a big birthday in September and wants to give, not get for her 50th birthday.

Doctor Manning set up her fundraising page, announced her intentions on social media, and went to bed. She woke up with thousands of dollars in donations and they've been coming in ever since.

COVID-19, Manning says, is costing the hospital system millions and no one knows when it's going to end.

So the fund is marked for masks and adequate testing supplies.

The outpouring of support means many things to this doctor:

"On a wider scale, there is always hope. There is always good. And on a personal level, to me it says to not underestimate the power of what one little idea can do," she said, smiling.