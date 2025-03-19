Governor appoints Bárbara Rivera Holmes as Georgia's new labor commissioner

The Brief New Labor Commissioner: Governor Kemp appoints Bárbara Rivera Holmes to lead Georgia’s Department of Labor. Historic First: Holmes becomes the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia. Experienced Leader: Former Albany Chamber CEO brings expertise in economic development and workforce initiatives.



Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed Bárbara Rivera Holmes as Georgia’s new labor commissioner, filling the vacancy left by former Commissioner Bruce Thompson, who passed away last fall after a battle with cancer.

RELATED: Georgia Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson dies at 59

What we know:

Holmes, the former president and CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, will be the first Latina to hold a statewide constitutional office in Georgia. She is set to be sworn in on April 4 and will serve the remainder of Thompson’s term, according to the governor's office.

"Throughout my career, I’ve been committed to creating opportunities and building stronger communities by fostering partnerships and statewide alliances that drive job growth, tap into our state’s talent, and enhance Georgia’s competitiveness," Holmes said in a statement. "I’m grateful to Governor Kemp for the opportunity to build on this work, pledging to always put Georgians first as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Labor."

Dig deeper:

Holmes brings extensive experience in economic development and workforce initiatives. As CEO of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and its foundation, she led efforts to address business challenges, advocate for smart policies, and strengthen workforce development. She previously served as vice president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, where she oversaw branding, marketing, and business retention strategies that spurred job creation and investment.

Before her economic development career, Holmes was a senior business writer for The Albany Herald, earning multiple Georgia Associated Press awards for excellence in journalism. She has also served on the University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents and co-chaired the Georgia Innovates Task Force.

A native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, Holmes is fluent in Spanish and holds degrees in journalism and Spanish from Florida Southern College. She resides in Albany with her husband, David, and their daughter.