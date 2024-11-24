Georgia Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson dies at 59

article

Georgia leaders are mourning the loss of Georgia's tenth Commissioner of Labor Bruce Thompson who reportedly died after a brief battle with cancer, according to Gov. Brian Kemp.

Thompson passed away at 59 on Sunday, according to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones.

The Department of Labor issued a statement Sunday evening, saying funeral arrangements would be made public soon.

Commissioner Bruce Thompson's legacy

Thompson was born in Montana. After serving in the U.S. Army National Guard and building multiple businesses, he moved to Georgia in 1990.

In the Peach State, Thompson took on leadership roles at church and volunteered on several boards, including a few local universities. In no time, he became a prominent member of his community.

In 2013, Thompson was elected to the Georgia State Senate, representing District 14. He chaired the Science & Technology Committee, the Veterans and Homeland Security Committee and the Economic Development and Tourism Committee.

He's credited for authoring the heartbeat, rape termination, and Dexter Mosley (Tebow) bills, along with the Carnival Safety and Deep Fake Prohibition Acts.

In his latest role, Thompson served as Georgia's commissioner of labor. The Department of Labor focuses on Georgia's workers and employers.

He is survived by his wife, Becky, their son, Max, and their daughter, Faith.

Georgia politicians remember Commissioner Bruce Thompson

Gov. Brian Kemp

"Marty, the girls, and I are saddened by the passing of Commissioner Bruce Thompson and ask all Georgians to join us in praying for his wife, Becky, their children, and all those who knew and loved him during this difficult time.

"A successful business and respected leader of his community, Bruce was a passionate voice for what he believed in throughout his years of service to the people of Georgia.

"We are thankful for that commitment to our state and, like so many others, have been inspired by the strength and courage he showed over the past year in his fight against cancer.

"That bravery and determination, along with his impact on others, will not be forgotten."

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

"Jan and I are heartbroken to hear that Commissioner Bruce Thompson passed away earlier today. I had the honor of serving in the Senate with Bruce for several years and enjoyed getting to know him. He served his constituents well and always followed the word of the Lord.

"Bruce always lived his life according to the teachings of the Bible and never feared from spreading his love for the Church with others. He continued his life of public service as Georgia’s Department of Labor Commissioner, where he made significant changes to improve workforce outcomes for citizens across the state.

"Bruce will be dearly missed by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him. Jan and I will keep his family, all loved ones and friends in our thoughts and prayers."

Sen. Jon Ossoff

"I join all Georgians in mourning the passing of Commissioner Bruce Thompson.

"I send my deepest condolences to his wife, Becky, his children, and his friends and friends.

"May Bruce Thompson’s memory be a blessing."