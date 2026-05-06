Gov. Kemp signs Georgia high school cellphone ban into law

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law Tuesday that bans cellphones and personal electronic devices in all Georgia high schools. Students must lock up their devices from the morning bell until the end of the school day, though exceptions exist for emergencies. The new "bell-to-bell" rules will not take official effect until the 2027-28 school year.



High school students across Georgia will soon be required to lock up their cellphones for the entire school day under a new law aimed at cutting classroom distractions.

What we know:

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law Tuesday requiring Georgia high schools to follow a "bell-to-bell" ban on all personal electronic devices. Students must lock up their screens from the start of the school day until the final bell.

The law expands on an existing ban that already applied to students in grades K-8. While the law is now signed, the rules do not go into official effect until the 2027-28 school year. The law includes specific exceptions for students with special needs and for use during emergencies.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how each individual school district will handle the physical storage of the devices, such as using phone buckets or lockers. While the law allows for emergency use, some are questioning how quickly students can reach parents during a crisis if their phones are locked away.

What they're saying:

"Cellphones are a serious problem for educators and students in schools," said Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Association of Educators. She believes the ban will eliminate distractions and allow teachers to focus on teaching.

Parent Erik Sigel, who has children in the 9th and 12th grades, said he sees both sides. While he noted that phones are a big distraction in class, he said it is also hard for parents to get a hold of their kids when things happen.

The other side:

Layla Contreras with the group Change for Chee called the ban a "bandaid." She argued that focus should remain on weapon-detection systems, mental health and safe gun storage rather than phone buckets.

Contreras expressed fear that a teacher's first priority during an emergency is safety, not ensuring students have access to their phones. However, the law does specifically allow for phone use during emergency situations.

By the numbers:

A recent study found that cellphone bans successfully cut down on device usage within the classroom. However, that same study found no significant improvements in student grades or overall behavior.

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