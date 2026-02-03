Georgia lawmakers advance high school cellphone ban bill

article

The Brief Bill would ban high school cellphone use starting in 2027-28 Measure passed a House subcommittee unanimously Supporters cite safety, academics and reduced bullying



Georgia lawmakers are moving forward with legislation that would ban student use of cellphones and other electronic devices during the school day in public high schools.

What we know:

House Bill 1009, sponsored by Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, was approved unanimously by a House education subcommittee. The bill would prohibit device use from bell to bell for students in grades 9 through 12 beginning in the 2027-28 school year.

The proposal includes exceptions for students participating in dual enrollment, work-based learning or apprenticeship programs that take place off campus. E-readers would also be excluded from the ban, as many lack two-way communication capabilities and are sometimes used for classroom instruction.

Hilton told lawmakers that Georgia is currently the only state among 25 with school device bans that does not include high school grades. He said most of those states enforce bell-to-bell restrictions, while others are working to strengthen their policies, according to the Professional Association of Georgia Educators.

Chris Erwin, R-Homer and chair of the House Education Committee, said a full-day ban is necessary to help curb fights and bullying that can occur when devices are accessible during breaks. Hilton also cited testimony from Grant Rivera, superintendent of Marietta City Schools, who said the district has seen improved grades and test scores, fewer fights and more peer-to-peer interaction since implementing a device ban.

Some subcommittee members raised concerns about school safety and communication during emergencies. Hilton noted that under a separate law banning devices in grades K-8, schools are required to include clear parent communication plans in their safety protocols. He said school safety experts have warned that student phone use during emergencies can overwhelm responder communication systems and distract students from following instructions.

According to Stateline.org, 38 states and Washington, D.C., have enacted some form of statewide restriction or requirement for school districts to limit phone usage in schools. Stateline.org says that roughly 18 states have full-day bans or comprehensive statewide restrictions, including classroom and noninstructional time.