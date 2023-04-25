Gov. Kemp signs bills designed to help military veterans

Gov. Brian Kemp signed three bills into law Tuesday aimed at helping military veterans in Georgia.

"To those of you here today who wear or have worn a uniform for our country, know that I proudly sign these bills into law," said Gov. Kemp.

Senate Bill 21 expands the membership of the Georgia Veterans Service Foundation and increases its annual meetings from one to four.

House Bill 175 creates specialty license plates for retired Georgia National Guard and retired active-duty reserve members.

The governor, however, spent the most time talking about House Bill 414, which sets up a grant program for mental and behavioral health services for veterans and their families.

"With the signing of this bill, we're delivering a message to active and retired members of the military facing these types of struggles—you matter," Gov. Kemp explained.

Gov. Brian Kemp signs three bills into law aimed to help military veterans on April 25, 2023. (FOX 5)

The Georgia Department of Veterans Service will administer the grant program. The state budget includes $750,000 for the grants.

"If you just think about the cost of care and the need within the state, especially within this population that moves around a lot and of course, has served overseas in some difficult environments, whatever we can do and so grateful for the state providing this money," said Commissioner Patricia Ross.

Commissioner Ross said they hope to open applications for the grants in the coming days.