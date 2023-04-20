Gov. Kemp pushes for changes in EV tax credits under Inflation Reduction Act

Governor Brian Kemp says some provision in the Inflation Reduction Act are hurting Georgians.

The act offers $7,500 in tax credits to encourage buyers to choose electric vehicles, but none of the models are built here in Georgia. None of them are eligible.

In a letter, to U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Kemp says he wants Georgia built electric vehicles to get the same credits.

His letter states, in part, that "These rules hirt Georgia families who depend on jobs at our EV manufacturers to put food on their kitchen table. If given this parity, I believe hardworking Georgians, their families, and our state will prosper."

Read the governor's full letter below: