Gov. Kemp pitches Georgia voters on second term

This weekend, Gov. Brian Kemp will travel to Jekyll Island to take part in the Georgia Republican Party State Convention as he hopes to garner support for a second term in 2022.

Kemp announced he would seek re-election last month.

"These are the times where you really need tough leaders. You're having to make tough decisions. I haven't shied away from that," said Kemp in a one-on-one interview Tuesday. "I campaigned on putting hardworking Georgians first ahead of the status quo and the politically correct and that's what I want to continue doing. Our state deserves that."

Two Republicans have announced they will challenge Gov. Kemp in the primary--former DeKalb County CEO and state lawmaker Vernon Jones, who recently switched parties, and Kandiss Taylor, a south Georgia educator.

Former President Donald Trump will also likely play a role in the Republican primary. He has publicly criticized Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger after Trump did not win Georgia in the 2020 election. The 45th President has promised to campaign against both incumbents in Georgia in 2022.

"I learned a long time ago, you know, you can't control what other people do in politics. My focus is running for re-election on the record that I have. I'm glad to talk to anybody about that record, because it's a good one--number one state in the country for business, largest teacher pay raise in state history, our focus on strengthening rural Georgia, what we're doing for rural broadband, our road and logistic infrastructure. I could go on and on about the great things that we have in our state and that's what voters want to hear. They want to hear, 'what are you going to do for me?' They could care less about what happened yesterday."

