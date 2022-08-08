Gov. Kemp looks at another round of tax rebates

Georgians could get another tax rebate thanks to a state budget surplus.

Sources tell FOX 5 Gov. Brian Kemp is looking at a second round of tax rebates similar to those that went out over the summer.

State lawmakers approved legislation in March to distribute rebates of $250 for single filers, $375 for heads of household with dependents and $500 for joint filers.

Last month Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running against Kemp, proposed identical tax rebates, though hers would be limited to Georgians making $250,000 or less.

"Georgians need money in their pockets and a roof over their heads – and we need to invest to help them meet this moment," said Stacey Abrams.

This time, the governor is also considering a property tax rebate for homeowners. He is expected to make an official announcement later this week.